When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ondrej Palat find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

Palat has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:33 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:21 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:07 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

