Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Palat's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ondrej Palat vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In one of 16 games this season, Palat has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in seven of 16 games this season, Palat has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Palat has an assist in six of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Palat hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palat Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 3 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

