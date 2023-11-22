Will Owen Power light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
  • Power has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Power's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:07 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:46 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

