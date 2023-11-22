The Buffalo Sabres, with Owen Power, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Power available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Owen Power vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power's plus-minus this season, in 22:42 per game on the ice, is +2.

Power has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in nine of 18 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Power has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Power goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Power has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Power Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 3 9 Points 3 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

