The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, take the ice Wednesday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Tippett against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Owen Tippett vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 15:13 on the ice per game.

Tippett has scored a goal in six of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tippett has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Tippett Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 4 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

