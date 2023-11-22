Owen Tippett Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 22
The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, take the ice Wednesday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Tippett against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Owen Tippett vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Tippett Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 15:13 on the ice per game.
- Tippett has scored a goal in six of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Tippett has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.
- Tippett has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Tippett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Tippett Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|18
|Games
|4
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
