Having taken six in a row on home ice, the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Panthers rank 14th in the league with 57 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 18 13 12 25 7 6 42.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Matthew Tkachuk 18 3 14 17 19 8 50% Carter Verhaeghe 18 8 7 15 13 11 40% Evan Rodrigues 18 3 10 13 7 4 30%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins allow just 2.2 goals per game (37 in total), the least in the league.

The Bruins have 59 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players