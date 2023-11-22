Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Peyton Krebs going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Krebs has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-4
Sabres vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
