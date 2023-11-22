On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Peyton Krebs going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:05 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

