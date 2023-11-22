On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Philip Broberg going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Philip Broberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Broberg stats and insights

  • Broberg is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Broberg has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

