When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Philipp Kurashev score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kurashev averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 36.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

