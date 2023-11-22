The Chicago Blackhawks, including Philipp Kurashev, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Does a bet on Kurashev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Kurashev has a goal in four games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in six games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

In four of 10 games this season, Kurashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kurashev hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 2 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

