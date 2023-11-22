In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Pierre Engvall to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Engvall scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:21 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:49 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:07 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

