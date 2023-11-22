The New York Islanders, with Pierre Engvall, take the ice Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Engvall interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pierre Engvall vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 13:47 on the ice per game.

Engvall has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Engvall has a point in eight games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Engvall has an assist in seven of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Engvall's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Engvall Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 16 Games 4 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

