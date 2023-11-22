Pierre Engvall Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
The New York Islanders, with Pierre Engvall, take the ice Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Engvall interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Pierre Engvall vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
Engvall Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 13:47 on the ice per game.
- Engvall has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Engvall has a point in eight games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Engvall has an assist in seven of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Engvall's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.
Engvall Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are conceding 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|16
|Games
|4
|8
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
