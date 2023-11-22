For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Andersson stats and insights

  • Andersson has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
  • Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 24:40 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:35 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3
10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.