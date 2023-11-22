Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- Andersson has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
- Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|24:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
