Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will play the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Fancy a wager on Andersson in the Flames-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In three of 14 games this season, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 14 games this year, Andersson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 14 games this year, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Andersson hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 14 Games 4 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

