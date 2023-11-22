Can we anticipate Rasmus Dahlin finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In four of 18 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:39 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.