Can we anticipate Rasmus Dahlin finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and four assists.

Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:39 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

