The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin among them, face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:48 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in four games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dahlin has an assist in nine of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 3 15 Points 1 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

