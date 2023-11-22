On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Ryan Carpenter going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Carpenter has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.