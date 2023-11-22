On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Ryan Johnson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

