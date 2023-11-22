On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Ryan Johnson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

