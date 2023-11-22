The Edmonton Oilers, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, take the ice Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus this season, in 19:58 per game on the ice, is -4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 17 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 17 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 2 13 Points 4 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

