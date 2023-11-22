Should you bet on Ryan Poehling to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poehling stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Poehling averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.