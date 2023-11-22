The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.