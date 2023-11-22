Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gagner stats and insights
- Gagner has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gagner's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.