The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gagner stats and insights

  • Gagner has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gagner's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.