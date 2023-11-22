In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Scott Laughton to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Laughton has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:57 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:49 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:28 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

