When the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sean Couturier light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:06 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

