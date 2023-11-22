Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 22
The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier among them, face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Couturier's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.
Sean Couturier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
|Flyers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Islanders Prediction
|Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Islanders Player Props
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Couturier has averaged 17:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Couturier has a goal in four of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 10 of 16 games this year, Couturier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In eight of 16 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.
- Couturier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Couturier Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).
