The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier among them, face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Couturier's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Couturier has averaged 17:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Couturier has a goal in four of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Couturier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 16 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Couturier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.