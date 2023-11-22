Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will battle when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at American Airlines Center.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 47 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals given up (only 2.5 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players