Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors will be facing off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 121-116 win over the Rockets (his last game) Curry put up 32 points.

Below, we look at Curry's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-102)

Over 30.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-152)

Over 3.5 (-152) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 42.9 boards per game.

The Suns conceded 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 31 27 5 1 4 0 1

