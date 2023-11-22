In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Tomas Hertl to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

On the power play, Hertl has accumulated two goals and three assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

