Tomas Hertl will be among those in action Wednesday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Hertl interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Hertl has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hertl has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Hertl has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hertl's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 3 12 Points 2 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

