Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 22
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Konecny intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Travis Konecny vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
|Flyers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Islanders Prediction
|Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Islanders Player Props
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Konecny has averaged 18:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.
- Konecny has a goal in eight games this season out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 10 of 18 games this year, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Konecny has an assist in four of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Konecny has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 37% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|18
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
