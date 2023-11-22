The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Konecny intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Travis Konecny vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Konecny has averaged 18:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Konecny has a goal in eight games this season out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has an assist in four of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 3 15 Points 0 11 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

