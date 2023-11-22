Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Travis Sanheim going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- Sanheim has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sanheim's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 55 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|26:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|25:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|27:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|29:14
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:23
|Home
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
