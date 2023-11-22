The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Sanheim available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Travis Sanheim vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Sanheim has a goal in two of 18 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sanheim has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 55 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 4 16 Points 1 2 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

