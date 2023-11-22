Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Ty Emberson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- Emberson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Emberson has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
