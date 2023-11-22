On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Ty Emberson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Emberson has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

