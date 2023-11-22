Should you wager on Tyler Toffoli to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • In six of 16 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • Toffoli averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:19 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

