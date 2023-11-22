Will Tyler Toffoli Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
Should you wager on Tyler Toffoli to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Toffoli stats and insights
- In six of 16 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- Toffoli averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Toffoli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.