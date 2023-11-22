The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Does a bet on Toffoli interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In Toffoli's 16 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has a point in 11 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 16 games played.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 3 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.