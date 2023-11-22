In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tyson Foerster to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Foerster scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play, Foerster has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Foerster averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

