Tyson Foerster will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Foerster's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

Foerster has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 17 games this year, Foerster has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Foerster has an assist in three of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

