Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 22
Tyson Foerster will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Foerster's props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyson Foerster vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
|Flyers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Islanders Prediction
|Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.
- Foerster has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In four of 17 games this year, Foerster has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Foerster has an assist in three of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Foerster Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.