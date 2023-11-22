Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 22?
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In one of 12 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Olofsson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|8:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
