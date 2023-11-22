Will Victor Olofsson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • Olofsson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

