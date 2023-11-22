Will Walker Duehr Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
When the Calgary Flames square off against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Walker Duehr score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Duehr stats and insights
- Duehr has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- Duehr has no points on the power play.
- Duehr averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Duehr recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|5:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|8:15
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 4-3
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
