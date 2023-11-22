When the Calgary Flames square off against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Walker Duehr score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Duehr has no points on the power play.

Duehr averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 8:15 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 4-3

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

