In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Warren Foegele to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foegele stats and insights

Foegele has scored in two of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Foegele has no points on the power play.

Foegele's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Foegele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:53 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:15 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.