Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
Should you wager on William Eklund to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- On the power play, Eklund has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Eklund averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
