William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Eklund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:06 per game on the ice, is -9.

In three of 18 games this season, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 18 games this season, Eklund has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Eklund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

Eklund has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 1 6 Points 1 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

