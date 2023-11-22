The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take on the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Badgers are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 55th.

The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.

Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.3% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 109th.

The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.

When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.0 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.

At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.

SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule