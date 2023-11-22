The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 60th.
  • The Badgers score 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
  • The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71).
  • Wisconsin averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

