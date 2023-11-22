How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 60th.
- The Badgers score 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
- The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71).
- Wisconsin averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.