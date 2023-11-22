Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and SMU Mustangs (4-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wisconsin. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -350, SMU +280

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 73, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Wisconsin has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 2-2-0. The Badgers have gone over the point total in three games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The teams average 152.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by eight points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Wisconsin ranks 263rd in the country at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 26.6 its opponents average.

Wisconsin makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Badgers average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (89th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball).

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.2 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and are allowing 64 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.

SMU wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It records 38.2 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

SMU makes 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7 (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

SMU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (91st in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (71st in college basketball).

