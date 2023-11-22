The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) are favored by 7.5 points against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points three times.

Wisconsin's games this year have an average point total of 142.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Wisconsin has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Badgers have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 60% 75.4 152.6 67.4 131.4 134.9 SMU 3 75% 77.2 152.6 64 131.4 145

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The 75.4 points per game the Badgers put up are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (64).

Wisconsin has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 64 points.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 SMU 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Wisconsin vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin SMU 11-6 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

