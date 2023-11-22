The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Yegor Zamula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

  • Zamula has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • Zamula has no points on the power play.
  • Zamula's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 7-4

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

