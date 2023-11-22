For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in six of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Hyman has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 19:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:33 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:25 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.