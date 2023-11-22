The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Fancy a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus this season, in 19:36 per game on the ice, is -2.

In six of 17 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 17 games this year, Hyman has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in five of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hyman hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hyman has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hyman Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 2 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

