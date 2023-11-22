On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

Benson is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Benson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.