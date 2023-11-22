When the Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zemgus Girgensons find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Girgensons has no points on the power play.

Girgensons' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.